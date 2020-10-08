Job seekers: Target your resume and prepare for that interview

As the number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits continues to rise during the coronavirus pandemic, many people are looking for work. WGN News has started a series called “Back to Work” in an effort to help with those looking for jobs.

Brianna Watts is a career coach and says a hiring manager may have less than 10 seconds to look at your resume so she advises to target and tailor it.

“It should contain relevant skills, experience, and keywords that are mentioned in the job description,” she said.

Watts says once an interview is scheduled, applicants can count on, and prepare, for the following questions.

Tell me about yourself

Tell me about a time where you took on a project that failed, what did you learn and how did you fix it.

Why should we hire you and what makes you stand out amongst other candidates?

What are your strengths?

Tell us about a weakness.

And when it comes to the applicant’s time to ask questions, Watts said you should have 3-5 prepared.

“An interview is also your opportunity to interview the employer and get to know them,” she said. “Ask questions that will help you determine whether or not this place is a good fit for you. “

For example:

What are possible or current challenges that the person in this role might face?

Can you describe the company culture?

What is your favorite thing about working here and/or what keeps you coming back to work?