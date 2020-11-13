How Illinois plans on helping small businesses survive a second COVID-19 wave

In this week’s, Back to Work segment, we hear from the woman behind the state agency tasked with making sure the Illinois economy keeps going. It has always been a challenging job — but even more so when you toss in the difficulties of a pandemic.

Erin Guthrie took over as the head of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity almost two years ago. It has been quite the ride. In 2019 – the Illinois unemployment rate was at 4%. It’s now more than twice that number at well over 10%.

The state has had to adjust its economic plan as many industries are experiencing a downturn. Others like manufacturing and logistics doing much better.

The DCEO created a new portal called Get Hired to connect workers with available jobs right now during the pandemic.