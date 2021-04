HIRE360 is a non-profit that connects community members with careers in the trades, focusing on finding trade careers for minorities and women, especially in underserved neighborhoods.

Chynna Hampton, Director of Workforce Development, spoke about some multi-million-dollar projects, including the Obama Presidential Center, that the group is recruiting for in Chicago. Hear how you can apply and what they’re looking for to get hired.

More information at https://hire360chicago.com/