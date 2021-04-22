Chicago program provides mentorship, workforce prep for students

As graduation approaches for millions of college students across the country, some will likely face a tough job market.

Upkey, dubbed the world’s only student incubator, promises to help students and those in underserved communities, prepare for the professional world, provide mentorship and virtual internships.

Amir Badr, founder and CEO, immigrated to the U.S. from the Middle East when he was a teen. He received help from mentors and now Upkey is a way for him to give back.

Badr joined the WGN Evening News to discuss the program and some of the big tech companies students could intern at.