Career counselor offers her best two tips for job seekers

As the number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits continues to rise during the coronavirus pandemic, many people are looking for work.

Sarah Seavey is a career counselor and the founder, Career Vision. She spoke to the WGN Evening News and offered tips for those looking and applying for jobs.

Among her advice is to leverage your network.

“The two ways to land an interview are by your resume or by a referral,” she said. “When planning your job search, give yourself the best odds of landing an interview by creating both a quality resume and leveraging your network.”

She said this means reaching out to your contacts and asking for recommendations and advice.

Seavey said to also be aware of Applicant Tracking Systems, programs used by corporations to recruit and hire.

“The system are primarily used to collect, organize, and filter applicants. Meaning the system can scan the application and/or resume based on key terms,” she said. “Job seekers who submit their resume and job application through an online form are interacting with an ATS.”

Seavey suggests running resumes thought mock ATSs at sites like jobscan.co or skillsyncer.com

More resources are available at careervision.co / https://www.careervision.co/blog-1