Back to Work: ‘ConstructReach’ aims to build diversity in construction

With so many events placed on hold because of the pandemic, there’s one workforce development initiative that is back on schedule.

ConstructReach and Target Corporation is partnering to bring you “I Built This.”

As Paul Robinson, the CEO of ConstructReach explains, the goal is to bring construction companies and local young people looking for a path to high-paying and stable jobs in the construction industry. “I Built This” is one way to introduce young people to these opportunities and help employers find a diverse and talented workforce.

“I Built This” event will take place May 11 & 12 at Target on 3501 S. Pulaski St. in Chicago. High school students from neighboring school districts and workforce development programs will learn more about careers in the construction industry and gain hands-on experience at the event with six different construction industry companies participating.

Click here fore more information on ConstructReach.