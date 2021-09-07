Back-and-forth between Dolton mayor, trustees could soon involve the courts

DOLTON, Ill. – The latest development in a political saga involving the mayor of south suburban Dolton and the village trustees took place Monday night.

Tense exchanges resumed between Mayor Tiffany Henyard and the village trustees in a virtual meeting. This, after trustees announced that the board asked Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to investigate.

Both sides remain at odds over legislative agendas.

The trustees say they’ve hired their own attorney to cut through the legal red tape the mayor has created.

The mayor also denied claims she locked trustees out of Village Hall last week, saying the building has been closed to in-person meetings for 17 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.