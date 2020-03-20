Baby taken out of car during armed robbery in River North

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

CHICAGO – A 6-month-old baby was taken out of a car after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in River North Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched at around 2:30 p.m. to the 800 North State Street on the report of a robbery.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was on the street when an unknown male suspect produced a gun, pointed it at her and took the woman’s belongings.

Then, the suspect ran toward’s the woman’s SUV.

As the suspect entered her vehicle, the woman was able to safely remove the baby from the backseat. A 60-year-old man, who witnessed, tried to intervene and the suspect pointed a gun at him.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan that was last seen westbound on Chestnut.

No injuries were reported. Area Central detectives continue to investigate.