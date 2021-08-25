Baby on cover of iconic Nirvana album cover sues band

CHICAGO — The man who was on the cover of a Nirvana album as a baby is now suing the band.

Spencer Elden, 30, was a baby when his naked photo was used on the cover of the iconic 1991 album “Nevermind.” In the photo, Elden is swimming toward a dollar bill in a swimming pool.

Elden is suing the band, the photographer and the estate of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

The suit claims the photo violated child pornography laws and caused him lifelong damages

Elden has recreated the picture on several occasions, and even tattooed an image of the album on his chest.