Baby killed, 4 hurt, in Matteson crash

MATTESON, Ill. – A deadly crash Monday afternoon in the southwest suburbs claimed the life of a baby and injured four people, according to Matteson police.

Authorities say the vehicle veered off the road and crashed on Vollmer Road near Crawford in Matteson. Five people were inside the vehicle, including a mother and her two infants. All five were taken to a nearby hospital where one of the two infants was pronounced dead.

The remaining occupants were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The adult occupants of the vehicle were identified as an 18-year-old male from Lynwood, an 18-year-old female from Matteson, and a 23-year-old female from Richton Park.

Officers have not revealed what caused the crash but is being investigated as a traffic accident.

