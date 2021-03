CHICAGO — Three people, including a 7-month-old boy were injured in a rollover crash in West Englewood.

Police said the crash happened on the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue. The driver was speeding north on Ashland Avenue just before 2 a.m. Friday when he hit a curb and the Ford Focus flipped on its side.

The man who was driving, a woman passenger and the baby were all injured, taken to the hospital and listed in fair condition.

The driver has not been ticketed for the accident.