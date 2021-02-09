Avondale restaurant employee robbed at gunpoint: police

CHICAGO — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint Monday evening in Avondale, according to police.

Chicago police said a 50-year-old man was working at a restaurant on the 3500 block of North Central Avenue around 11 p.m. when a man entered and demanded money from the register.

Police said the man showed a handgun and pointed it at the 50-year-old as he opened the register. The offender then reached over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and left.

The offender was seen entering a silver four door sedan before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured and no one was taken into custody. The incident is under investigation.

