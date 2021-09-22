Avoid lakefront due to rain and strong winds, city says

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is warning people who like to run, or bike or swim at the lakefront to stay away for the next two days due to the weather.

Rain and strong winds will make for some dangerous conditions in the area.

On Tuesday, city leaders took time to warn people to stay away from the lakefront during the harsh weather conditions.

Chicago Fire Department Marine Dive Operations said we could expect waves higher than 10 feet tall along the lakefront. Those will be caused by winds reaching up to 55 miles per hour.

Full forecast details and extended outlook at the WGN Weather Center blog

A lakeshore flood advisory will go into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders are warning everyone to stay away until the advisory ends — which is expected to last until Thursday.