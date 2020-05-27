Autopsy scheduled to determine if body pulled from DuPage River is missing 18-year-old

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. – Officials have scheduled an autopsy to determine if a body found Wednesday in the DuPage River is an 18-year-old woman who went missing earlier in the month.

The body was found by two officers searching the river by kayak at Blackwell Forest Preserve. The site is about 5.5 miles south of Winfield Mounds.

At around 6 p.m. on May 15, crews were dispatched to the west branch of the river, located in Winfield Mounds Forest Preserve, for a person in the water.

An 18-year-old woman who has autism was swept away in high waters.

Most of the trails are flooded due to the heavy rains in the area. The woman was with two dogs, officials said.

An individual witnessed the situation and tried to assist, but was not able to pull her out.

The DuPage County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Thursday.

“Hopefully we can bring some closure to the family at this tragic time,” said Forest Preserve District Police Chief David Pederson. “We are very appreciative for all the help we have received from the numerous agencies and volunteers who assisted in this exhaustive search.”