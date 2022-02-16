Autopsy: Missing Antioch man died from drowning

Tommy Howe, 24, from Antioch, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, near Interstate-94 near route 176.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The autopsy report of a missing Antioch man found dead after he was involved in a crash was released on Wednesday.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office indicated that Tommy Howe, 24, died from signs consistent with drowning.

His body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon in the Des Plaines River near Libertyville.

Howe was initially reported missing after crashing his vehicle near I-94 and Route 176. The search initially focused on the Old School Forest Preserve after a witness said he was spotted running that way following the crash.

The coroner’s office did not mention any contributing trauma related to the crash. Further testing will take place throughout the coming weeks, the office said.

On Wednesday, family released the following statement.

“We are incredibly humbled by the outpouring of love, support, and selfless acts you provided to us in our search for Tommy. Whether helping us in the searches, saying prayers, sending calls/texts, or providing us with food, it is greatly appreciated. Over the last 24 days, your love, support, and selfless acts gave us the strength we needed to press on.

While the outcome was not what we were hoping and praying for, we were able to locate Tommy, and now have the honor to lay him to rest.

We don’t know what God’s Plan is. God gave us the gift of Tommy for 24 years, and we will cherish the time we had with Tommy. Tommy will live on in our hearts forever. He will continue to watch over all of us from above.

Love and Honor,

Tom, MaryMargaret, John, and Katie Howe”