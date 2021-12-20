Authorities: Shooting suspect killed by police in New Lenox

NEW LENOX, Ill. — A man suspected of shooting his father and battering his mother was shot and killed by police in New Lenox early Monday.

At around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Grand Prairie Drive on the report of a domestic disturbance. Officers were were advised that Alexander Wheeler, 21, had just been suspected of shooting his father in the face and battering his mother.

At approximately 5 a.m., a Sheriff’s deputy located his vehicle in the area of Cedar Road and Laraway Road. A traffic stop was attempted on Wheeler. Police said he refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, Wheeler exited his vehicle and an deputy deployed his Tazer. Police said Wheeler was not disabled by the Tazer and continued to disregard commands. Wheeler was then shot by police, according to a press release.

He was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Wheeler’s father was also transported to Silver Cross Hospital. He sustained serious injuries and his current condition is not known.

The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force will be investigating this incident.