Authorities searching for missing Antioch man

ANTIOCH, Ill. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Antioch man who was reported missing by a relative.

Barry Boches, 65, of the 41600 block of North Pedersen Drive South was reported missing on March 25.

He was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on March 24. The last person to have contact with him was by phone at approximately 11:55 p.m. that night.

Boches’ vehicle was located in Waukegan, but authorities said he was not at the scene.

He is 5’08” and weighs 190 pounds with hazel colored eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Boches’ location is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 847-549-5200.