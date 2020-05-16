Authorities searching for 18-year-old woman with autism swept away in DuPage River

WINFIELD, Ill. – Authorities in DuPage County are searching for an 18-year-old woman with autism who was swept away Friday night in the DuPage River.

At around 6 p.m., crews were dispatched to the west branch of the river, located in Winfield Mounds Forest Preserve, for a person in the water.

An 18-year-old woman who has autism was swept away in high waters.

Most of the trails are flooded due to the heavy rains Thursday. The woman was with two dogs, officials said.

Rescue teams found one of the woman’s dogs, but there’s still no sign of her or her other dog.

Authorities said she was walking across a flooded-out bridge when she was swept away.

The forest preserve said the woman is familiar with the area and the trails, but the circumstances around the incident are still being investigated.

An individual witnessed the situation and tried to assist, but was not able to pull her out.

Family is at the scene and the search is ongoing at this time.