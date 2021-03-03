Authorities search for South Holland man missing nearly a month

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. – A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the location of a South Holland man missing since last month.

According to family members, Jeffrey Washington has been missing since Feb. 9. The family says his disappearance is not consistent with his normal behavior.

Washington’s loved ones have since contacted the South Holland Police Department for answers.

Officers searched the nearby grounds for clues. Community activist Andrew Holmes also helped, searching the creek banks on nearby Dolton, where Jeffrey’s dogs were found not too long after he disappeared.

His mom, Angela Washington, tells WGN that when she last communicated with her son, he told her he was scared.

The South Holland Police Chief Shawn Staples says investigators are treating the disappearance with high priority. Foul play is not suspected, however. Authorities say there has been nothing out of the ordinary with Washington’s financials.

Neighboring police departments as well as the state police are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Holland Police Department.