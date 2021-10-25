Authorities say another John Wayne Gacy victim has been ID’d; Officials to speak at noon

CHICAGO — Authorities say they’ve identified the remains of a victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who murdered 33 men and boys in the 1970s.

Six victims of Gacy’s remain unidentified. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is expected to provide an update at noon Monday on the ongoing investigation. WGN will stream the press conference live.

In 2018, officials released images of what two of Gacy’s victims may have looked like. In 2017, the sheriff’s department identified a teenaged victim as James Byron Haakenson, also known as Jimmy.

Haakenson was not a runaway like many of the serial killer’s victims. During those times, he was a free spirit who came to Chicago just looking for adventure. How he crossed paths with Gacy remains a mystery.

His mother was the last person he talked to by phone on Aug. 5, 1976.

The teenager’s remains were among those of more than two dozen young men found in the crawl space of Gacy’s Chicago area home in 1978 and one of eight who were buried without being identified.

Haakenson’s remains were found on top of a still unidentified body and underneath 17-year-old Rick Johnston of Bensenville.