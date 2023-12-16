CHICAGO — Authorities are offering new details after a person was found dead in the trunk of a burning vehicle on the city’s South Side early Friday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to the scene in the 3700 block of South Parnell Avenue in Bridgeport around 2:08 a.m., after reports of a vehicle fire in an alley in the area.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and after further investigation, crews found a person unresponsive in the trunk of the vehicle.

Authorities say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Saturday, the Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed that the victim had been killed by a gunshot wound to the neck, and their death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not provided details on what started the vehicle fire or identified the victim involved.

Police say an investigation is now underway and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could help authorities is asked to call CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.