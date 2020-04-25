Authorities investigating after body found Friday in Wauconda field

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

WAUCONDA, Ill. – Authorities are investigating after a body was found Friday in a Wauconda field.

At around 4 p.m., police were dispatched to a field in the 25200 block of West Old Rand Road. After an investigation, authorities said three teens were collecting firewood when they discovered a body.

The body, located in an open field, was in an advanced stage of decomposition. Police were not able to determine if the body is male or female.

There were not obvious signs of foul play as an autopsy is expected to be completed soon.

Police continue to investigate.