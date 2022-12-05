BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Following an investigation, Buffalo Grove authorities said Monday that they believe a man was responsible for stabbing his family to death.

At around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, officers responded to check the wellbeing of 36-year-old Vera Kisliak.

When officers went inside, they found five family members who were deceased.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, authorities identified the victims as Vera Kisliak, 36, Lillia Kisliak, 67, Vivian Kisliak, 6, Amilia Kisliak, 4, and Andrei Kisaliak, 39. They all died as a result of sharp force injuries.

A pet was also found dead.

On Monday afternoon, Buffalo Grove authorities indicated that evidence points to Andrei Kisaliak being responsible for the slayings. He then “inflicted wounds on himself and succumbed to those wounds.”

Court records show there were problems in the home. Vera, had an active order of protection against her husband Andrei.

The number for the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-877-TO-END-DV.