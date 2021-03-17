Authorities: Hammond man shot by US Marshal after driving at officer

HAMMOND, Ind. — A man was shot by a member of the US Marshals fugitive task force Tuesday morning in Hammond.

At around 10:15 a.m., US Marshals attempted to make a warrant service arrest in the area of 142nd and Wabash St. AS officers made a traffic stop on a gray 2005 Chevy Trailblazer, authorities said the driver resisted and proceeded to drive directly at an officer.

Authorities said the officer discharged his weapon and several vehicles were damaged during the incident. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey Randall, 38, of Hammond, suffered non life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting and was apprehended at a hospital in Illinois.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting.