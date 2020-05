KANKAKEE, Ill. – A 20-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle during a search of the Kankakee River Thursday.

At around 9 a.m., police were made aware of a vehicle in the water near the Schuyler Ave Bridge in Kankakee.

After a search throughout the day, the body of Nasir Douglas, 20, of Bradley, was recovered inside the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at around 5 p.m. An autopsy will be performed Friday to determine the cause and manner of death.