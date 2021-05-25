Authorities conducting cold case search at home in Northbrook

NORTHBROOK, Ill. – Authorities arrived to a quiet block in Northbrook Tuesday morning for a cold case investigation dating back to 1982.

Police said they are exploring a lead in the 1400 block of Orchard Lane from a cold case in 1982.

On December 21, 1982, 35-year-old Linda Seymour went missing from the block.

Neighbors said the father of the man who lived at the residence died from cancer in 2009 and that his son lives there alone.

The search surprised residents Tuesday in the quiet neighborhood.

“I was shocked they’re trying to solve a cold case looking for dead body in your neighbor’s back yard,” a neighbor said. “Shocking.”

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Northbrook police in the investigation.