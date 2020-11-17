Authorities: 5-year-old shot in head by stray bullet on South Side; grave condition

CHICAGO – A 5-year-old is in grave condition after he was shot in the head Monday night in West Roseland.

Police responded to the 200 block of West 115th Street on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities transported the child in grave condition.

It’s unknown if any suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.