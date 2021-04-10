Author of ‘Broke Millennial Talks Money’ shares tips for talking finances with friends

CHICAGO — The author of “Broke Millennial Talks Money” shared tips for how to talk about finances with friends.

“Broke Millennial Talks Money: Scripts, Stories, and Advice to Navigate Awkward Financial Conversation” is available wherever books are sold.

Erin Lowry shared these five tips for navigating awkward financial conversations with friends:

Share your reason for why you’re saying no : Give your friends a reason for why you’re saying no to an invitation instead of just constantly declining.

Provide a counter offer : If you need to say no to a proposed plan, but still want to see your friends, you can provide a counter offer. This is a much more palatable way to say no because you're offering up a solution

Don't let your friend keep picking up the tab : If your friend — or family member —knows they outearn you, then they might keep offering to pay. Eventually, this can lead to resentments on both sides. Be open.

Have a friend fund : Set aside a little each paycheck into a savings account so you can say yes, sometimes. You can also use the counteroffer strategy to suggest an option in your budget!

It's okay to spend, even when you have debt: The spending needs to be within reason, but deprivation isn't a healthy, long-term strategy. It's okay to live life and have some modest indulgences while paying off debt.