AURORA, Ill. — A juvenile was seriously injured after a vehicle crash in Aurora Saturday, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the 1900 block of Liberty Street around 1:20 p.m. after receiving information on a vehicle crash involving a juvenile.

After arriving on scene, deputies gave the juvenile medical aid before he was taken to Copley Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

According to the KCSO, the status of the juvenile is unknown other than that his injuries were serious enough to warrant him being transported to Copley Memorial Hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

If anyone witnessed or has any information regarding this crash, deputies ask that they reach out to the KCSO’s investigations division at 630-444-1103.

