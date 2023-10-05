AURORA, Ill. — A 47-year-old man was shot and killed in the backyard of a home in Aurora on Thursday, police said.

SkyCam9 flew above the 100 block of N. Calhoun St. on Thursday as police canvassed the area. Evidence markers and a discarded bicycle were visible in the grass and nearby roadway as law enforcement officials focused their attention near a home on N. Calhoun Street.

Around noon, arriving officers located the shooting victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Despite a significant police presence, authorities say there is no threat to the public. The shooting victim’s name will be identified once next of kin is notified, police added.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, or leave an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com/135.