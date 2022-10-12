AURORA, Ill. — Authorities are investigating after a graffiti threat was found written on a wall at West Aurora High School.

According to the Aurora Illinois Police Department, the threatening graffiti read, “Get ready west, on 101222 I’m killing.”

Officials were made of aware of the threat Tuesday evening after it was reported circulating on Snapchat and shared on Facebook.

Officers from APD’s Bureau of Neighborhood Policing have spoken to witnesses who contacted 911.

Detectives are working with the school district’s administration to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Officers will serve as extra-patrols at the high school as an extra security measure.

Anyone with information regarding the threat is urged to call detectives at 630-256-5500 or e-mail: tips@aurora.il.us