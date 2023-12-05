AURORA, Ill. — Locals in Aurora have been asked to shelter in place as police officials respond to what the department called a ‘mental health crisis.’

While details are limited, members of Aurora police’s crisis intervention unit, a special response team and a crisis negotiations team remain on scene in the 300 block of Springlake Lane.

Residents were asked to avoid the area out of an abundance of caution.

No further information was made available by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.