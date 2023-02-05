AURORA, Ill. — A man is in critical condition after being shot by police in the driveway of his home, according to the Aurora Police Department.

According to a post on Aurora PD’s Facebook page, police said they were initially called to a residence in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue on a report of a subject armed with multiple knives and making threats toward people on scene.

When officers arrived, they found the subject armed with knives. Police said officers tried de-escalation tactics, but were unsuccessful before the subject charged an officer while still armed with knives. The officer then opened fire, hitting the subject.

According to police, officers immediately started giving the subject medical aid until Aurora Fire Department medics arrived on scene, at which point the subject was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Family told WGN News the subject involved in this incident is a 21-year-old man who lives in the home where this happened, along with his grandmother, girlfriend and their child.

According to the family, they called the police after an argument happened between the man and his girlfriend. After police arrived, the situation escalated, resulting in the man being shot at least four times by police in his driveway; once in the leg, stomach, arm and eye.

While family declined to go on camera, they wanted to make a point of saying they didn’t want to call police and that they would have preferred to call anyone else to help in this situation, but the severe lack of mental health care resources left them no other choice.

Per department policy, the officer involved in the shooting was also taken to a local hospital and later released.

Aurora PD has also turned over the investigation to the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, as is required by Illinois state law.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with WGN News as this article will be updated once more information becomes available.