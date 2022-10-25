AURORA, Ill. — Aurora city leaders will take their final vote Tuesday on the relocation and expansion of the Hollywood Casino.

The proposed move and expansion cleared a committee last week with no objections, but city leaders can expect to get an earful before tonight’s vote.

At least one group is planning to protest the vote.

The proposal calls for the casino to move from its current location on the Fox River, closer to Interstate 88 and Farnsworth. The new $360 million casino campus would include a 200 room hotel and a 10,000-square-foot event center.

Members of the Aurora Grassroots Alliance have been collecting signatures and plan to present it to city leaders at Tuesday night’s meeting after a rally outside city hall. They are opposed to the city issuing a nearly $50 million bond to investors, Penn Entertainment, as well as giving them the city-owned land for the project.

The city argues in exchange for the land, Penn Entertainment agreed to invest $300 million in the new project and would transfer the property the casino currently sits on to the city, along with two parking garages.

Penn Entertainment said it would demolish the current casino, as well as agree to repay the $50 million bond through taxes generated from the new site — and the city says Penn Entertainment has agreed to make up any difference if the taxes aren’t covered in a given tax year.

Hollywood Casino said the move to a more resort-style operation and a heavy traffic area will be better for business. Still opponents feels it’s not a good deal for tax payers.

The city says the project will create about 1,000 construction jobs and 700 permanent jobs.

If it is passed, construction would begin in 2023. The protest and rally will begin at 5 p.m. tonight. Their hope is city leaders will delay a final vote on the project.