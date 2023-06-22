AURORA — A man from Aurora, who is a former member of the Proud Boys, was sentenced to 37 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

James Robert Elliot, 25, must also pay $2,000 in restitution.

Elliot was indicted in December of 2021 and pleaded guilty a year later to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. The suburban tow truck driver is married with two small children.

According to court documents, at one time, he bragged about being a member of the Proud Boys. He later wrote a letter to the judge in his case saying he left the group and has moved his life in a positive direction.

Elliot’s 37-month sentence is the most given to anyone from Illinois linked to Jan. 6 insurrection.