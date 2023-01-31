AURORA, Ill. — A person has died after being rescued from a vehicle that plunged into an icy pond in Aurora.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near South Eola and Montgomery Road. Officers responded to the scene and five officers rescued the driver who was inside the Toyota.

The person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but later died. The age and gender of the victim have not yet been released.

The officers involved in the rescue were treated at the scene and are OK.

The cause of the crash is unknown. An investigation is underway.