AURORA, Ill. — Thousands attended or took part in the Aurora Pride Parade Sunday, but the event almost didn’t happen after a squabble between the City and organizers.

“It’s great and the fact that there were so many people who marched, that’s super awesome,” said Gwen Gaglione, an Aurora resident. “And so many people that showed up that it kept getting longer and longer at the end … It’s so amazing.”

For weeks at this time last year, the City of Aurora and and Aurora Pride went back and forth over police presence and attire for the parade, with the city revoking Aurora Pride’s permit before eventually restoring it.

However, after restoring Aurora Pride’s permit, police staffing the parade were given a triple-time incentive by the City, effectively making the nonprofit liable for the price at nearly two times the original quote they were given.

“It was about almost double, if I remember correctly,” said Gwyn Ciesla, President of Aurora Pride.

After the triple-time incentive was offered, it brought the price up nearly $22,000 for organizers at Aurora Pride to hold the parade, which led to the nonprofit suing the city.

Almost a year later on May 19, a preliminary injunction was granted out of the United States District Court from the Northern District of Illinois.

“The effect that it had for us today was the recruiting of police officers to work security for the event is now something that falls on the city to do,” Ciesla said. “So, if they needed to pay extra overtime or whatever, it is something they needed to do, or recruit from other departments, that’s something they needed to provide.”

While the injunction only applied to Aurora Pride, Ciesla said it helps set a standard of equity between the city of Aurora and other organizations.

“We’d loved to see other groups be able to put on events, as they have in the past, without having to worry about that sort of thing,” Ciesla said.

By parade’s end, there were 72 total marching units that made up the procession of the parade in downtown Aurora, not including spectators who came out to show support at the event.

“This is just beyond beautiful. Ever year, it’s just more and more people,” said Keri Traid, an attendee of the parade Sunday. “A lot of kids, and while there’s so much stuff going against LGBTQ people and kids, it’s just good to see everyone coming together as one.”