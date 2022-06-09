AURORA, Ill. — The organizers of Aurora’s Pride Parade are appealing the city’s decision to pull its permit for this weekend’s festivities.

The city pulled the permit after organizers weren’t able to find enough officers to work the parade before Wednesday’s deadline.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning and has been an ongoing tug-of-war between city hall, the police department and parade organizers.

The third annual parade was scheduled for noon on Sunday. The controversy started in May when organizers told the police department they did not want uniformed officers marching in the parade, citing what they call a violent and oppressive history with the LGBTQ community.

They instead suggested officers wear soft uniforms such as a polo T-shirt, patch or logo. The suggestion did not sit well with police or Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who is running as a Republican for Illinois governor and has taken a very pro-police stance.

In response, the mayor said he would not walk in the parade and pulled the city’s float.

Police said the department is about 20 volunteer officers short. Organizers could not fill the gap with officers from other jurisdictions before Wednesday’s deadline, so the city pulled the permit for the parade.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.