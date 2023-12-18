AURORA, Ill. — A new online system will allow citizens in Aurora to report non-emergency incidents and crashes online, without the help of a police officer.

A spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department announced the new Desk Officer Reporting System (DORS) on Monday and said the department hopes the new tool will “enhance service to the community while also better-allocating resources and personnel.”

With the new system, users will be able to file non-emergency incident reports or vehicle crash reports without having to visit the police department or have an officer dispatched to the location of the incident.

The department says the system will be available in English and Spanish and users only need internet access and an e-mail address to file.

According to Aurora police, examples of qualifying reports include “burglary to a motor vehicle, identity theft, lost property, retail theft, and minor motor vehicle crashes.”

The department says the new system will reduce wait times for those looking to file a report and allow officers to focus on high-priority incidents and in-progress calls.

“The Aurora Police Department remains committed to leveraging emerging technology to increase efficiency while providing the best service to the community,” Sgt. Edgar Gallardo said in a press release on Monday.

To file a report, users can visit the Aurora Police Department website and click on the links that say “FILE A POLICE REPORT ONLINE.” Users can also call 833-426-0896, the caller will be asked to enter their cell phone number and will then receive a text with a link to begin a report.