AURORA, Ill. — Aurora is now considered one of the safest cities in the United States, according to a new report.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across the country and rated Aurora, Illinois’ second most populous city, at number 25.

The survey looked at the top two cities in each state, across 41 key indicators of security, ranking them in three key areas: safety and crime, natural disaster risk and unemployment and job growth.

WalletHub’s ranking for Aurora includes:

12th in safety and crime

91st in natural disaster risk

134th in financial safety

Earlier this year, Wallet Hub also ranked Aurora as one of the happiest places in America.

Chicago also made the list at number 140:

126th in safety and crime

79th in natural disaster risk

172nd in financial safety

Click here to read the full report.