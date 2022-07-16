AURORA, Ill. — A 20-year-old Aurora man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Saturday after his mother was found dead in an apartment Friday morning.

Police said officers were sent to an apartment around 8:30 a.m. in the 0-99 block of Jackson Place after a 911 call came from a man who said his brother told him “that he had done something bad to their mother.”

When officers arrived they found blood on the floor outside of the apartment and a woman dead inside, according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department.

Police identified the woman as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon.

Police determined they were looking for 20-year-old Abel Quinones-Herstad in West Allis, WI and after notifying local authorities, Herstad was arrested is currently being housed in Milwaukee County Jail until he can be extradited to Kane County.

The cause and manner of Alarcon’s death are still under investigation, pending an autopsy report from the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding this incident, the Aurora PD can be reached at (630) 256-5500, or you can call the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to make an anonymous report.