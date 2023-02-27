AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora man was arrested and charged with 18 counts involving child pornography last Thursday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said they executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Valayna Drive at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday. During the search, police seized several electronic devices that contained suspected child pornography and arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Lenerville.

Jeremy Lenerville, 40.

Lenerville was charged with 7 counts of reproducing or distributing video of child pornography (Class 10 felony) and 11 counts of possessing visual reproduction of child pornography on computer-video (Class 2 felony).

Lenerville is being held at DuPage Coutny Jail on $250,000 bond.

It is unclear when his next court date is at this time.