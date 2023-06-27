AURORA, Ill. — After 30 years of being located on the Fox River, the Hollywood Casino Aurora will soon have a new place to call home.

On Tuesday, the Aurora City Council approved, 10-1, the final plans by PENN Entertainment, clearing the final step to begin the construction process of the Hollywood Casino Aurora relocation.

The casino will move from its current downtown location on the Fox River, closer to the I-88 expressway, across from Chicago Premium Outlets mall.

The property is made up of several parcels consisting of over 18 acres lying west of Farnsworth Avenue, north of Corporate Boulevard, south of Bilter Road, and east of Church Road.

The development will include a modern, best-in-class casino, with 900 slots and 50 live table games (including a baccarat room and a poker room), a Barstool Sportsbook with the ability to host popular Barstool personalities and a first-class hotel, with 200 hotel rooms.

In addition, the property will feature a full-service spa, high-quality bars and restaurants, and approximately a 10,000 square foot event center.

Construction will begin later this year, bringing nearly 1,000 construction jobs and 700 permanent jobs.

The original Hollywood Casino Aurora opened in 1993.