AURORA, Ill. — The third annual Aurora Pride Parade will begin at noon Sunday.

The parade was almost cancelled when the city revoked the permit over security concerns.

Earlier this week, a judge upheld the city’s decision to pull its permit for the Aurora’s Pride Parade following appeals, the city announced it worked with the police department to obtain enough officers to provide security at the event. The city pulled the permit after organizers couldn’t find enough officers to work the parade before Wednesday’s deadline.

Officials say they offered a triple-time incentive to get officers to sign up.