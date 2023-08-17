AURORA, Ill. — A 9-year-old bicyclist was injured Wednesday night when a Chevy truck hit him in Aurora, police said Thursday.

The driver was traveling westbound on E. New York St. near Kautz Rd. when the collision occurred.

Emergency crews responded around 5:45 p.m. and transported the juvenile to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries, police added.

Members of the Aurora Emergency Management Agency. The Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division is conducting a crash investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330.