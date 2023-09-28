AURORA, Ill. — A 69-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning in Aurora.
At around 1:55 a.m., authorities responded to the area of Galena Boulevard west of Barnes Road on the report of a person in the road.
When police arrived they found a 69-year-old woman, later identified as Annie Kpa, of Aurora, dead at the scene.
Following a preliminary investigation, police determined the woman was walking in the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle at this time.
Anyone with information can call police at 630-256-5330.