AURORA, Ill. — A woman was shot and killed inside a vehicle in Aurora on Saturday.

At around 4:50 p.m., police received 911 calls related to a crash and shots fired near Prairie Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

Officers found a woman, 46, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that crashed. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A homicide investigation has been opened. No one is in custody.

Anyone with information can call police at 630-256-5500.