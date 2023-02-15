AURORA, Ill. — As the nation processes the latest mass shooting at Michigan State University, the city of Aurora is remembering its own Wednesday.

On February 15, 2019, a disgruntled worker killed five employees at the Henry Pratt Plant in Aurora after a termination meeting. One of the victims was an intern working his first day on the job.

The gunman exchanged gunfire with police for about 90 minutes before officers were able to shoot and kill the man.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday and some of the victims’ family members are expected to be present.

Five white crosses are on display, honoring the shooting victims: Trevor Wehner, Clayton Parks, Russell Beyer, Vicente Juarez and Josh Pinkard.

The mass shooting led to the state updating its laws surrounding firearm owners identification cards.

The shooter’s FOID card had been revoked due to a felony conviction five years before the shooting, but he was never forced to turn in is weapons.

The 2021 law was aimed at giving state police more resources to recover voided FOID cards and weapons.