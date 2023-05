AURORA, Ill. — A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Aurora.

Just after 12:15 a.m., Aurora police responded to the 2300 block of Candleberry Lane on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 36-year-old man, later identified as Isaiah Ayala, of Aurora, inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

No one is in custody.