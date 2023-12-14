AURORA, Ill. — A 32-year-old man died following a double shooting in Aurora Wednesday night.

At around 6:45 p.m., officers arrived to the 700 block of Kane Street on the report of shots fired.

Police found two men at the scene, a 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both of Aurora, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital and the 32-year-old man died a short time later.

The 24-year-old was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can call 630-256-5500.